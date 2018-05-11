Young burglar sent to prison for 15 years

Davon S. St. John

Davon S. St. John, not yet even 20 years old, can expect to spend up to the next 15 years of his life in state prison for breaking into residences and stealing items in the City of Batavia.

St. John was sentenced this week on his burglary conviction.

His arrest was the result of an extensive investigation by Det. Thad Mart, Det. Matt Wojtaszczyk, Det. Eric Hill, Det. Rich Schauff, Det. Kevin Czora, Officer Jason Davis, Officer Kevin DeFelice, Officer Mitchell Cowen.

The 19-year-old Oak Street resident broke into five homes on Ellicott Avenue, Montclair Avenue, and Union Street, Batavia

He entered a guilty plea to burglary April 4.

Over the course of his crime spree, he stole $180 in U.S. currency, an HP laptop, book bag, calculator, butcher knife, Samsung electronic tablet, 2004 Jeep, 40-inch Vizio television, MAC Book Air, Harman Kardon Wireless speakers, MAC Magic mouse, Apple Series 2 watch, Alexa Echo Show, $400 in U.S. currency, silver coins, Halloween candy, four gold chains, a gold dome ring and four blank (bank) checks.

Once released from prison, St. John will serve five years probation.