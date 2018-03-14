Batavia HS Students Participate in National Walkout

Students of Batavia HS stepped outside and into the wind and the snow for 17 minutes today. They were there to express their concern for their safety and for a moment of silence for the 17 people that lost their lives in the mass shooting at Parkland HS in Florida.

The Batavia HS students all had slightly different views on how to stop mass school shootings including; gun control, more police, better mental health, less bullying and students taking responsibility for their own safety. Certainly these feelings reflect the feelings of the rest of society. Perhaps the wisdom of the crowd is pointing to the fact that not one single thing is responsible for these mass shootings and there are multiple causes that need to be addressed simultaneously.

Along with the varied solutions all but one of the students interviewed felt that our political system has failed them. To address this issue there is a push for voter registration along with the protest. Sydney Atchinson one of the students who helped with the organization of the protest said, “We are fed up with talking and politics (noting is getting solved) Students will change politics by voicing their opinions and with votes”.

Students with pro gun signs stood in solidarity next to students with #neveragain signs. Despite their not all pushing for the same solution all of the students stood united to end the extreme violence in schools. This is very much a grass roots movement there is not a leader of this walk out, just a collective understanding something needs to be done. The student government body did not officially sanction this event but there are members who actively participated.

Not all students were involved the in walk out. Some stayed inside because they disagree with Woman’s March organization, others said they just don’t care enough. For some it was just too cold to go outside.

A student made a point to tell me that they do understand the importance of the 2nd amendment. They also do believe in the students right to “live without fear and without being shot and massacred”. Living with out fear and persecution, isn’t that one of the main reasons the constitution was written?