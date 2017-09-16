Online News. Community Views.

September 16, 2017 - 10:09am

Batavia Photography Clubs enters its 31st Year

posted by James Burns in batavia, news, photography.

21740392_10156885147768438_3992203666094770070_n.jpg

(Photo credit Nicole Boyce)

With photography being more popular than ever, the Batavia Photography Club is about to start its 31st year. 

In those 31 years, the club has seen the change from film to digital and the definition of what a photographer is change dramatically. Today anyone with a cell phone can be considered a photographer. Cell phone photo art (picture below).

23877345233_b621e07abf_o.jpg

If you have a desire to create images, learn how to make better images, or just want to meet with others who like to do the same. You should make a point of getting to a Batavia Photo Club meeting. Anyone can attend up to two meetings a year, to attend more or enter the contests you need to be a member.

21740289_10213776316352476_6126523139048034253_n.jpg

(Photo credit Sue Meier)

Our first meeting is a walking tour through DeWitt Recreation Area at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18. We are going to take a walking tour around the grounds. Please come on out and join us. Bring a smartphone or a camera or just come for the walk. We are meeting at the playground. Our walk guide Scott Neumann took the photo below at the park.

img_1977.jpg

Most meetings are held at the Richmond Memorial Library.

For more information please join us on Facebook or on our website:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/312745832128502/

https://batavia.visualpursuits.com

2017 - 2018 Batavia Photography Calendar

  • Sept. 18th -- Walk DeWitt Park and cell phone photography
  • Oct. 2 -- Table Top Photography
  • 16 -- Member critique -- Each member submits three or four images.(Digital OR/& prints)
  • 30 -- Extra Monday — Star Shoot
  • Nov. 6 -- Race car speaker
  • 20 -- Shoot & talk about exposure compensation, HDR exposure &  Photo
  • Presentation
  • Dec. 4 -- Member photo retouch show and tell (with image limit and time limit)
  • 18 -- Christmas dinner somewhere & walk around shoot
  • Jan. 15 -- Focus stacking (hands on?) & Develop Black and White
  • 29 -- Extra Monday — Possible fun day/field trip or studio day
  • Feb. 5 - Member critique - Each member submits three or four images (Digital OR/& prints)
  • 19 - Studio night at Sue’s
  • Mar. 5 - Hands on different Lenses uses and examples
  • 19 -- End of Year Competition
  • 31 -- Saturday Morning -- set up Richmond Library Exhibit
  • April 2 -- Gallary Show Reception Open House at Richmond Library
  • 16 -- Scavenger Hunt
  • May 7 -- End of Year Dinner -- Robert Williams Banquet Dinner

railroad_bridge.jpg

(Photo credit above Marcy Morgan)

21731214_10154995301041009_2585426208424392701_n.jpg

(Photo creedit above Barbara Paserk)

21740362_10211297574007494_168470722266564869_n.jpg

(Photo credit above Christy Hibsch)

36256893192_54defd0f22_b.jpg

(Photo credit Jim Burns)

