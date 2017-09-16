Batavia Photography Clubs enters its 31st Year

(Photo credit Nicole Boyce)

With photography being more popular than ever, the Batavia Photography Club is about to start its 31st year.

In those 31 years, the club has seen the change from film to digital and the definition of what a photographer is change dramatically. Today anyone with a cell phone can be considered a photographer. Cell phone photo art (picture below).

If you have a desire to create images, learn how to make better images, or just want to meet with others who like to do the same. You should make a point of getting to a Batavia Photo Club meeting. Anyone can attend up to two meetings a year, to attend more or enter the contests you need to be a member.

(Photo credit Sue Meier)

Our first meeting is a walking tour through DeWitt Recreation Area at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18. We are going to take a walking tour around the grounds. Please come on out and join us. Bring a smartphone or a camera or just come for the walk. We are meeting at the playground. Our walk guide Scott Neumann took the photo below at the park.

Most meetings are held at the Richmond Memorial Library.

For more information please join us on Facebook or on our website:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/312745832128502/

https://batavia.visualpursuits.com

2017 - 2018 Batavia Photography Calendar

Sept. 18th -- Walk DeWitt Park and cell phone photography

Oct. 2 -- Table Top Photography

16 -- Member critique -- Each member submits three or four images.(Digital OR/& prints)

30 -- Extra Monday — Star Shoot

Nov. 6 -- Race car speaker

20 -- Shoot & talk about exposure compensation, HDR exposure & Photo

Presentation

Dec. 4 -- Member photo retouch show and tell (with image limit and time limit)

18 -- Christmas dinner somewhere & walk around shoot

Jan. 15 -- Focus stacking (hands on?) & Develop Black and White

29 -- Extra Monday — Possible fun day/field trip or studio day

Feb. 5 - Member critique - Each member submits three or four images (Digital OR/& prints)

19 - Studio night at Sue’s

Mar. 5 - Hands on different Lenses uses and examples

19 -- End of Year Competition

31 -- Saturday Morning -- set up Richmond Library Exhibit

April 2 -- Gallary Show Reception Open House at Richmond Library

16 -- Scavenger Hunt

May 7 -- End of Year Dinner -- Robert Williams Banquet Dinner

(Photo credit above Marcy Morgan)

(Photo creedit above Barbara Paserk)

(Photo credit above Christy Hibsch)

(Photo credit Jim Burns)