Blue Devils Defeat Canandaigua

Wednesday night the Batavia Blue Devils Boys Varsity Basketball (7-3) played a home game against the Canandaigua Braves (8-6). There was a lot of hustle from both teams early on in the game. Canandaigua did a good job of moving the ball around on offence to create shooting opportunity’s by getting a man wide open for a two or three point jumper. Canandaigua lead most of the first because of this ball movement on their offence. The game was tied at 10-10 at the end of one.

Going into the second quarter Batavia’s defense started to figure out Canandaigua offence and made the time of possession a little more even causing some turnovers on defense. At the half Batavia led 22-20.

The third quarter looked like a different game. Batavia’s defense continued to stop Canandaigua and their offence turned red hot. Half way through the third Batavia led by 10. At the end of three Batavia led 47 to 30. Batavia’s Naz Pratt #2, put the exclamation point on the quarter by hitting a nothing but net, at the buzzer, 3 pointer from the other side of the court, he was almost in another zip code. It was a spectacular shot.

Batavia never lost control of the game in the 4th but Canandaigua rallied a bit and put the pressure on slowly climbing out of their 17 point deficit to come with in three points. Both teams increased their intensity for a hard played last few minutes with Batavia triumphing. Final score, Batavia 55 Canandaigua 49. Batavia’s double digit scorers were Tee Sean Ayala with 20 and Antwon Odom with 12.