May 10, 2018 - 8:46pm

Le Roy Central School holds 'Mom Prom' at Mercy Grove

Le Roy Central school, news, genesee county.

untitled_shoot-0911.jpg

Tonight at Mercy Grove the Le Roy Central School Senior Class hosted “Mom Prom.”

This is an annual event where graduating seniors bring their mom or special guest to show appreciation for their support and guidance while they were in school.

The three-hour soiree includes dinner and is full of surprise activities for attendees.

The highlight of the evening is a water-pong tournament. (Water pong is non-alcoholic version of beer pong.)

The winning graduate receives a $100 scholarship and their partner is crowned “Mom of the Prom.” 

untitled_shoot-0917.jpg

untitled_shoot-0928.jpg

untitled_shoot-2955.jpg

