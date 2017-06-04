Lonestar headlines first 'Rockin' the Downs'
Batavia Downs was the luckiest place in town today. Against all odds and predictions, the weather was great for tonight’s opening of a six-concert series “Rockin’ the Downs”. Four acts took the stage in a festival atmosphere in the center of the Batavia Downs track. The track estimated that over 3000 were in attendance. Food and beverage vendors lined the viewing area for those in attendance to see tonight's headliner Lonestar.
The band met with Batavia Downs VIP players backstage before the show and signed a guitar that was auctioned off after the concert. The proceeds of the guitar auction raised over $600 for the Genesee County Animal Shelter.
Thurman Thomas made an appearance at the concert to speak to the crowd. After his aperance he hung around to see Lonestar and take pictures with some of his fans.
Next up, on Friday, June 23rd, is Dennis DeYoung and the Music of Styx.
One of the BEST concerts I've ever heard... LONESTAR is outstanding. And though there was a nice crowd, I didn't see many local folks I'd recognize from playing in bands in our area for 40+ years. This is too bad... they missed a show of a lifetime for just $10.
got my marshall tucker band tickets
OH WOW. Yawn another HUGE EVENT that's going to save the county! We keep seeing and hearing of all these "wonderful" events that keep happening that are sooooo good for the county and communalities, yet once they're over and done, little to no profit is seen except for the fat cats that sponsored and ran it. Darien Lake is another wonderful asset to the County. makes Genesee County famous with all the arrests from each and every concert, helps everyone's lawn between the lake and the Thruway with all the garbage and trash thrown into the lawns, helps with all the people to exit their vehicle to relieve themselves to and from the concert in the lawns and fields between the lake and the Thruway. Yep all these events for the County, Towns and City are just great, for those making money from them, but for all the non-profit seeing poor home and land owners in the way of these wonderful adventures, it's no asset at all.
The staff & management of Batavia Downs has adapted their focus to help compete in the marketplace. Other casinos & venues such as the Erie County Fairgrounds hold concerts & other events to bring patrons to their locations during times of lower attendance.
In our area we seem to need to report the number of arrests after a concert or event. I'm sure Erie County could do that also after a Bills game or major concert also.....and I'm sure the statistics would be much worse. While I appreciate the honesty of law enforcement to give out these figures, I'm not really sure if they are newsworthy & say more about the lack of news to report in Genesee County!! By the way.....I've never seen littering or public urination sited in any of the reports.....
Batavia Downs is trying something different, trying to increase business (& tax revenue), trying to utilize dormant space, & trying to provide the community something to do in our sleepy little community. They deserve praise not to be put down!!
