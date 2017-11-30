Online News. Community Views.

November 30, 2017 - 2:03pm

Renewed Go Art Ready for Christmas in The City.

posted by James Burns in news, batavia, GO ART!, arts, entertainment.

untitled_shoot-8282.jpg

When was the last time you were at Go Art?  Well the Genesee Orleans Regional Art Council has been very busy over the last year.  You may have noticed the Picnic In the Park on July 4th was a little larger and had more activates. 

Go Art has been busy behind the scenes too. At Seymour Place they have increased the galleries from one to four, tripling the amount of art on display at any given time.  Currently all 4 gallery’s are filled.

For Christmas in the city, and throughout the month of December Go Art has assembled over 150 pieces of classic and contemporary art, including sculpture and jewelry that are offered for sale.  “Go art has been very lucky to have had many great works donated to us through the years. “ Said Director Gregory Hallock, “So much so we don’t have room to store it all and for the first time we are offering these items up for sale to the public” 

They have not just been busy with art. Go Art has reworked the kitchen, complete with 4 new Viking ranges, for culinary classes. The ovens received a bit of a work out yesterday as they made cookies for Christmas in the City.

Starting at 5pm on Friday GO art will be hosting a Slavic Christmas complete with Santa Clause, an accordion band, sandwiches from Red Osior will also be sold at Seymour Place for the event.  

untitled_shoot-8288.jpg

untitled_shoot-8301.jpg

untitled_shoot-8291.jpg

untitled_shoot-8294.jpg

