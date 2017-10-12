Online News. Community Views.

October 12, 2017 - 7:50pm

Smoke detectors save lives and get you free pizza, too

posted by James Burns in news, Batavia FIre Department, domino's.

Two groups well known for their stellar response times, the Batavia Fire Department and Domino’s Pizza, have joined forces for Fire Prevention week Oct. 8th to the 14th.

untitled_shoot-7972.jpg

Some people ordering Domino’s pizza were surprised when Engine 12 showed up to deliver their pizza. Ryan and Mark form the Batavia FD asked the customers that ordered pizza if they could inspect their smoke alarms. If the alarms were in working order, Domino’s would give them their pizza for free. If the alarms were not in working order, the Batavia FD would replace the battery or provide the residence with a free smoke detector.

Either way it’s a win for the lucky Domino’s customers. Batavia FD fireman Ryan, who became a fireman because his house burnt down, said at the first house they arrived at he heard a chirping smoke detector as they approached the door. That house now has a working smoke detector.

untitled_shoot-7968.jpg

The Batavia FD also handed out fire hats and badges to the children they met when they delivered pizzas.

As they delivered pizza to our residence they were called away to a possible fire with smoke in a basement. After the call was cleared the firemen returned to make good on inspecting the smoke detectors and showing the children the fire truck.

This is a great example of business and local services working together for the good of the community they both serve. The only down side is your pizza may be cold by the time you are done explaining to your concerned neighbors why there was a fire truck in front of your house.

