Heroin dealer sentenced to 10 years in prison

Bradley J. Broadbent’s criminal activity dates back to July 2012 in Genesee County.

On Jan. 10, the 37-year-old Batavia man was found guilty on drug charges following a three-day jury trial in Wyoming County Court.

On Feb. 23, he was sentenced to a determinate sentence of 10 years in prison with one-and-one-half years of post-release supervision on each count of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree and one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, to run concurrently.

On Jan. 14, 2016, Broadbent possessed and sold 13 bags of heroin laced with the horse tranquilizer Xylaxine to a confidential informant in the Village of Perry.

He was arrested in June on those charges during the Wyoming County Drug Task Force Operation Spring Sweep.

According to District Attorney Donald O’Geen, prior to his sentencing last week he admitted that he should be sentenced as a second felony drug offender with a prior violent felony conviction.

In 2012, Broadbent was indicted on three counts of criminal mischief in the fourth degree, criminal trespass, burglary in the second degree, and petit larceny.

In February last year he was charged with false personation, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, criminal use of drug paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic needles, following a traffic stop on Route 33, Stafford.

In addition to his charges in Wyoming County, he was also arrested in June by the Genesee County Local Drug Enforcement Task Force on charges stemming from an April 24 incident in the Genesee County Jail.

“Heroin is an extremely dangerous drug that is highly addictive,” O’Geen said. “This case demonstrates how dangerous heroin is. To sell heroin, let alone lace it with a horse tranquilizer is reckless.

“On a weekly basis our office sees the devastating effects of heroin on our community. The sentence handed down today sends a clear message that those defendants that deal heroin and prey on people’s addictions will be brought to justice and held accountable.”

See related: Drug dealer found guilty of selling heroin laced with a horse tranquilizer