Photos: Thursday night at the 60th annual Attica Rodeo

The 60th annual Attica Rodeo kicked off Thursday evening to a small but mighty crowd.

Performances at the rodeo grounds, Exchange Street, Attica, begin at 8 tonight and Saturday – gates open at 6 p.m., with matinee performances Saturday at 1 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. – gates open at 11 a.m. and noon respectively.

Contestants compete in more than eight rodeo events including bareback and saddle bronc riding, tie down roping, cowgirls breakaway, barrel racking, bull riding and more. Although all performances contain the same events, participants are different.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $8 for children 6 to 12 years old, and free for kids 5 years old and younger.

