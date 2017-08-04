Online News. Community Views.

August 4, 2017 - 3:06pm

Photos: Thursday night at the 60th annual Attica Rodeo

posted by Julia Ferrini in events, Attica, Attica Rodeo.

attica_rodeo_thursday_night_1.jpg

attica_rodeo_thursday_night_2.jpg

The 60th annual Attica Rodeo kicked off Thursday evening to a small but mighty crowd.

Performances at the rodeo grounds, Exchange Street, Attica, begin at 8 tonight and Saturday – gates open at 6 p.m., with matinee performances Saturday at 1 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. – gates open at 11 a.m. and noon respectively.

Contestants compete in more than eight rodeo events including bareback and saddle bronc riding, tie down roping, cowgirls breakaway, barrel racking, bull riding and more. Although all performances contain the same events, participants are different.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $8 for children 6 to 12 years old, and free for kids 5 years old and younger.

For more information visit http://www.atticarodeo.us/index.html

attica_rodeo_thursday_night_3.jpg

attica_rodeo_thursday_night_4.jpg

attica_rodeo_thursday_night_5.jpg

attica_rodeo_thursday_night_6.jpg

attica_rodeo_thursday_night_7.jpg

attica_rodeo_thursday_night_8.jpg

attica_rodeo_thursday_night_9.jpg

attica_rodeo_thursday_night_10.jpg

attica_rodeo_thursday_night_11.jpg

attica_rodeo_thursday_night_12.jpg

