Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation preparing for Derby Day Gala

The Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation Derby Day Gala is at the starting gate and preparing for this year's gala.

The event will be held on Saturday, May 6th, 2017 from 4-9 p.m. at Terry Hills Golf Course and Banquet Center, Clinton Street Road, Batavia.

Tickets are $75/per person and Win, Place, and Show Sponsorships are available.

The ticket includes entry into event, hors d'ouevres, grazing stations, beer, wine, soda, a professional photograph and a gaming ticket. Prizes will be awarded for the best Derby Hat for a woman, the best Dapper Derby Apparel Award for a man, and the Dapper Duo Derby Award for the best "Derby-dressed" couple.

This year in celebration of the foundation's 10-year anniversary, we will be having a fireworks display (weather permitting). We have a live and silent auction, basket and reverse raffles, the gold ball drop, and a new purse raffle this year, along with some MobileSchlagen. It is a great evening for a great cause.

All proceeds support the mission of the foundation: assisting families with a pediatric cancer diagnosis, supporting research, and assistance to youth activities. For a sneak peak at some of the amazing prizes or to see sponsorship opportunites, go to www.michaelshope.org. For more information on a sponsorship, a donation or getting tickets, call 585-861-0550 or 585-409-3275.