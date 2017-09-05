Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

September 5, 2017 - 12:17pm

Sponsored Post: Batavia Volleyball League begins September 21, sign up today

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Batavia Volleyball League, Registration.

Summer has come and gone, but we have indoor volleyball to look forward to. The Batavia Volleyball League is an intermediate level indoor adult(18+) co-ed league. Games are played on Thursday nights at the Batavia Middle School. Get your team together and sign up today. Registration deadline is Sept. 12th or when all spots are filled. If interested, check us out on Facebook, stop by T-Shirts Etc. or email [email protected]

Calendar

September 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button