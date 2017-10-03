October 3, 2017 - 3:00pm
Sponsored Post: Council Opticians' Fall Frame event is October 10 from 3-7 p.m.
posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Council Opticians, Fall Frame, Eyewear, Glasses, Sale.
>> Download <<
New iOS App
Android version
not yet available
Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118
Recent comments