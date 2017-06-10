Sponsored Post: Dolce Panepinto recovered more than $17 million for injured clients in 2016



In 2016, the Dolce Panepinto team fought for and recovered more than $17 million in settlements and awards for our injured clients. As always, we worked extremely hard to get the best possible outcome for our clients and are proud to have had the opportunity to help them. We would like to congratulate our clients and wish them the best as they continue to move forward beyond their injuries. Here are some of the litigation highlights.

A $2 Million settlement was reached on behalf of a Local 22 Plumber who suffered a serious back injury. Our client was on a ladder installing cast iron pipe overhead when a length of pipe broke loose and struck him.

