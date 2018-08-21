Sponsored Post: End of Summer Sale with Reliant Real Estate



8009 Bank Street Road, Batavia. Looking for space? Then look no further, check out this solid 5 bedroom 3 full bath home in move in condition! This well laid out spacious home has something for everybody-a newly redone and pretty kitchen with granite countertops, large dining area for friends&family 5 good sized bedrooms well spaced out to give everyone privacy and 3 FULL baths-you can never have enough seats! When you walk in you are welcomed into awesome foyer/sitting room with beautiful wet bar and fireplace with vaulted ceiling and leading to 2 loft style bedrooms-perfect for guests or his and her offices! All mechanical updates are in good working order and all appliances included! Last but definitely not least LOCATION-located in the town with 1.5 acres and minutes from thruway for easy commutes to everywhere! $249,900

4060 West Main Street Road, Batavia. Just a wonderful home-lovingly maintained super solid 3 bed bath & a half all brick home on almost 1/2 acre lot in the Town! Truly a place you will want to come home to-bright and cheery and warm and inviting this home features gorgeous woodwork hardwood floors spacious floor plan awesome kitchen that will make you want to hang out its just that homey! 3 yr tear off roof on house and barn-electrical and plumbing all upgraded -new bath fitter shower and many other updates. Home was just freshly carpeted and painted as well as exterior and barn! Two story barn has amazing storage but also finished rec room upper everybody will want to claim for their own private hangout! Back yard is extra deep and fully fenced for privacy and has a pool and landscaping/flowers are spectacular! LOOK now! $134,900

6800 Junction Road, Pavilion. Super solid move in ready raised ranch home on quiet 1/2 acre country lot! Move in and enjoy no honey do lists on this 3 bedroom 2 full bath home. Downstairs features large family room with gas fireplace pretty ceramic floors, brand new full bath-perfect hang out room or an awesome large master bedroom suite! Upstairs features hardwood floors large open kitchen/dining/living space ideal for entertaining! 3 bedrooms with full closets and another brand new bath-not a lot to do here but decorate!! Outside is nicely. landscaped and lot backs up to fields with pretty views--very easy to see! $134,900

Call Lynn Bezon today to see this listing or click here for more information.