Sponsored Post: End of Summer Sale with Reliant Real Estate



164 Summit Street, Batavia. Comfortable and solid City colonial in nice neighborhood. Easy to see and super affordable, this 3 bedroom bath and 1 a half home features very spacious room sizes. Downstairs is open and great for entertaining but very homey. Some hardwood floors and gorgeous unpainted woodwork really give this home charm. Upstairs bedrooms are all large with closets and attic is already partially finished and with a little paint could be amazing extra living/play space! Mechanically sound with nothing urgent to tackle but what you want to do! Enjoy the front porch, that has the forever Trexx decking to enjoy the neighborhood or have your morning coffee on the back deck to enjoy the peacefulness of the cute back yard – either way come check out a really nice home! Call Lynn Bezon at Reliant Real Estate today 344-HOME for more information or click here to view the complete listing.

147 pearl Street Road, Batavia. Superbly maintained 3 bedroom bath and a half home with not one ounce of anything to do! This home is no flip...completely gutted and remodeled within the last 5 years, beautifully done and tastefully decorated. Roof full tear off 4 yrs. ago, furnace 5 yrs. Beautiful cherry cabinetry with granite countertops, all stainless appliances to stay. plus washer/dryer! Nice formal dining with extra large living room area with cozy gas fireplace–great for entertaining. Upstairs bath fully gutted with super convenient upstairs laundry area and three large bedrooms. All new carpeting throughout as well! Outside features an extra wide drive and double lot and nice back deck...Inexpensive utilities and no flood insurance, what more do you want? Call Lynn Bezon at Reliant Real Estate today 344-HOME for more information or click here for more details on this listing.

2176 Judge Road, Alabama. Solid home for the money! Opportunity is here for someone looking to do a little work to get their reward. Roof, furnace, hot water tank, vinyl siding updated since 2000+ 200 amp electrical system and newly installed public water. Rooms are decent sized, 1st floor bedroom if needed - mud room/first floor laundry a bonus! Garage is useable and back yard is deep-easy to check out anytime! Call Lynn Bezon at Reliant Real Estate today 344-HOME for more information or click here for more details on this listing.