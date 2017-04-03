Online News. Community Views.

April 3, 2017 - 12:00pm

Sponsored Post: Genesee Valley Farm & Crematory is dedicated to serving the needs of pet owners and their beloved pets

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Genesee Valley Farms & Crematory, Pet Cremations, batavia.

Genesee Valley Farm & Crematory is dedicated to serving the needs of pet owners and their beloved pets. As a family-owned and operated Genesee county business for over 50 years, we pride ourselves in quality care and attention to detail that our clients have come to know and expect.

As pet owners ourselves, we understand that your pet was a vital part of your family and we try to help you deal with this loss. We would like to offer you peace of mind through a dignified farewell to a dear friend. We are committed to exceptional service and pride ourselves in providing a friendly, personal touch for your pets final needs. Call us today 585-343-5878.

 

