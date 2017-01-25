Sponsored Post: John Riter named Resident Director of Merrill Lynch.



Merrill Lynch today announced John Riter has been appointed resident director of Merrill Lynch’s Batavia office.

Riter will lead the Batavia office’s team of dedicated Merrill Lynch financial advisors to continue to deliver wealth management strategies to local area individuals, families, and businesses.



“John’s proven leadership and outstanding reputation make him the perfect candidate to lead our Batavia local office,” said Jeff Adams, managing director and market executive. “John’s 29 years of experience will enhance our ability to offer the highest quality of service that Batavia’s sophisticated investors have come to expect from Merrill Lynch.”



Riter, a resident of Batavia, N.Y., joined Merrill Lynch in 2008.



Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management is a leading provider of comprehensive wealth management and investment services for individuals and businesses globally. With 14,552 financial advisors and $2.1 trillion in client balances as of September 30, 2016, it is among the largest businesses of its kind in the world. Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management specializes in goals-based wealth management, including planning for retirement, education, legacy, and other life goals through investment, cash and credit management. Within Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management, the Private Banking and Investment Group focuses on the unique and personalized needs of wealthy individuals, families and their businesses. These clients are served by more than 175 highly specialized private wealth advisor teams, along with experts in areas such as investment management, concentrated stock management and intergenerational wealth transfer strategies. Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management is part of Bank of America Corporation.



