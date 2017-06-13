Sponsored Post: Marty Stuart to perform at The Ridge, get your tickets today

Jam At The Ridge Presents: Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives on Friday, June 16th. Five time grammy winner, Marty Stuart, will Jam At The Ridge NY once again this year. We welcome him back to Le Roy, NY, and are looking forward to a fantastic show featuring his legendary songs mixed with his new sounds.

A fish fry dinner is available starting at 3:00pm when parking opens and the gates open at 4:00pm with the show beginning at 4:15pm. See Marty Stuart, The Ghost Riders, and Lonesome Crow all in the same night for just $15 pre-sale. For more information or to purcahse tickets, click here or visit us on facebook