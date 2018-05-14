Online News. Community Views.

May 14, 2018 - 3:00pm

Sponsored Post: M&S Tactical Solutions hosts their popular and intense women's self defense course, register now

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, M&S Tactical Solutions, batavia, Self Defense, classes, Women Only, Protection.


This is an intense four-hour clinic designed to empower women. From situational awareness to actual defense techniques, women learn how to dig deep and fight for their survival.

Due to its mature content, this class is designed for ladies 13 and up. Call M&S Tactical Solutions today 585-219-4248 to register or click here for more information and class pricing.

