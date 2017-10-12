Online News. Community Views.

October 12, 2017 - 12:00pm

Sponsored Post: New Listing Alert: 173 Vine Street

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Reliant Real Estate, New Listing Alert, Vine Street, Lynn Bezon, House for sale.


Such a great house-don't let this one slip by without looking! Solid 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch tons of mechanical updates and just a lot of value for the money! Great yard, location and neighbors-attached garage that is meticulous and used for entertaining presently! Perfect hang out hobby area. Basement in this home is huge and completely finished and great for large gatherings and to add lots of extra space for living-there is more to this home than what meets the eye! Call Lynn Bezon at Reliant Real Estate at 585-344-4663 or click here to view the listing.

