Sponsored Post: New Listing Alert: 8009 Bank Street Road



Looking for space? Then look no further! Check out this solid 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home in move in condition! This well laid out spacious home has something for everybody–a newly re-done and pretty kitchen with granite countertops, large dining area for friends & family, 5 good sized bedrooms well spaced out to give everyone privacy and 3 FULL baths! You can never have enough seats! When you walk in, you are welcomed into awesome foyer/sitting room with beautiful wet bar and fireplace with vaulted ceiling and leading to a two loft style bedrooms–perfect for guests or his and her offices! All mechanical updates are in good working order and all appliances included! Last but definitely not least, LOCATION-located in the town with 1.5 acres and minutes from thruway for easy commutes to everywhere! Call Lyn Bezon today to see this listing or click here for more information.