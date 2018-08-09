Local Matters

August 9, 2018 - 6:30pm

Sponsored Post: New Listing Alert: 8009 Bank Street Road

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Reliant Real Estate, Homes for Sale, New Listing, real estate, Lynn Bezon.


Looking for space? Then look no further! Check out this solid 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home in move in condition! This well laid out spacious home has something for everybody–a newly re-done and pretty kitchen with granite countertops, large dining area for friends & family, 5 good sized bedrooms well spaced out to give everyone privacy and 3 FULL baths! You can never have enough seats! When you walk in, you are welcomed into awesome foyer/sitting room with beautiful wet bar and fireplace with vaulted ceiling and leading to a two loft style bedrooms–perfect for guests or his and her offices! All mechanical updates are in good working order and all appliances included! Last but definitely not least, LOCATION-located in the town with 1.5 acres and minutes from thruway for easy commutes to everywhere! Call Lyn Bezon today to see this listing or click here for more information.

