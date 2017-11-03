Sponsored Post: New Listing Alert: Oakfield: 41 Cary Avenue. Call Reliant Real Estate now



Lovingly cared for home for over 45+ years–solid and well maintained and updated throughout the years! This home is made for entertaining and features an awesome extra large family room with exposed beams and pretty bricked fireplace with wood mantle. Offers a large enclosed front porch for summer nights and extra hang out space. 3 Large bedrooms with two in the basement, if needed! The basement has been made into cozy rec space with laundry. Outside is awesome with fully fenced backyard with inground pool, back decks and side patio, the back of garage has been converted into changing area for pool!! Tons of storage and great use of space! Definitely one to check out, call Lynn Bezon at Relaint Real Estate today at 585-344-HOME (4663) or click here for more information on this listing!