April 21, 2018 - 12:00pm

Sponsored Post: Open House - Sunday - 66 Clinton Street, Batavia

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Reliant Real Estate, Lynn Bezon, open house, real estate.


Just a real awesome ranch at City's edge! There is curb appeal galore with this large corner lot that has an adorable private back yard....stepping stones, pond, landscaped and cute storage shed with decked patio. Inside bright and airy with gorgeous hardwood floors throughout -- all freshly painted walls and woodwork.

This home features super-spacious bedrooms, dining area and living room with huge bay window and end wall that has pretty gas fireplace with lots of built in shelves for all your keepsakes! There is oversized side entrance/utility area with laundry and an absolutely HUGE attic area that will surprise you with all its room. Easily could be that hideaway space to hang out or just an abundance of storage space -- you choose!

This is truly an amazing patio home with no maintenance! Visit Lynn Bezon from Reliant Real Estate at the open house this Sunday from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. or click here for more information on this listing.

