Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

September 7, 2017 - 6:30pm

Sponsored Post: Open house this Saturday - 53 Edgewood Drive

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Howard Hanna, open house, Edgewood Drive, Charles Flynn, real estate, batavia.


OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY 1pm-3pm. Gorgeous three bedroom, two and a half bath brick Colonial, only 13 years young! Fantastic kitchen with granite counters, island with butcher block top and maple hardwood floors. Master bedroom with walk in closet and bath featuring marble countertops and large walk in tiled shower. Large two and a half car attached garage. Very private back yard smartly landscaped and additional outbuilding just under 700 sq ft with high ceilings, living room, office, one bedroom and full bath. Call Charles Flynn today for more information or visit the open house.

53edgewooddrive.howardhanna.com
 

 

Calendar

September 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button