March 24, 2017 - 3:00pm

Sponsored Post: Open house this Sunday 12-1 p.m. -- call Charles Flynn today

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Nothnagle Realtors, Charles Flynn, open house, 22 Forest Ave, Oakfield.

Open House this Sunday, March 26 • 12 - 1 p.m., 22 Forest Ave. in the Oakfield Village. This home offers five large bedrooms, two full baths with first floor laundry, first floor master, huge dining room and kitchen. One-car attached garage, 54" high sidewall heated saltwater above-ground pool and landscaped backyard with gas fire pit put this house above all the rest. This home is part of the 100-percent Moneyback Guarantee Program and also comes with our Transferable Home Warranty. Call to schedule your showing right away, call Charles at 716-860-2222 to find out what your house it worth!

