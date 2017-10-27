Sponsored Post: Price Reduced: call Reliant Real Estate today to see this listing



Awesome country location for this affordable 3-bedroom, 2 full-bath home! Whether you are downsizing or just starting out this home fits the bill! Spacious and open concept with large rooms makes this home feel large but super cozy.

Located in the Elba School system, this home is perfect for the people who want their piece of country. Surrounded by fields on a quiet road -- definitely one to take a ride for! Call Lynn Bezon at Reliant Real Estate today, 344-4663, to view this listing or click here for more information.