Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

June 5, 2017 - 3:30pm

Sponsored Post: Price reduced! Open house this weekend

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Reliant Real Estate, Darien, Price Reduced..


Solid and cozy brick ranch in Darien hamlet with great neighbors! This home has loads of possibilities and plenty of spread-out room for its size! Hardwood floors throughout and mechanically up to date with newer furnace and metal roof. Downstairs features awesome walkout basement with great hobby shop and three additional rooms currently used as bedrooms and or playrooms...come check it out! Call Lynn Bezon at Reliant Real Estate today to see this listing or stop by the open house this Saturday from 11am-1pm. Click here to see the full listing.

Calendar

June 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button