Sponsored Post: Price reduction on this well laid out ranch in Darien

Well laid out ranch on awesome lot in the heart of Darien Center-which makes it close to all major routes for those who have to commute! This home has great space and super floor plan!

All rooms are good size with closets. At the heart of the home is open kitchen with dining area and large living room divided by awesome double sided stone fireplace which makes it elegant and cozy at the same time! Off of living room is large enclosed all season sun porch which adds so much extra living space and looks over very deep back yard that backs up to Chestnut Hill Country Club for the golf lover or great scenery! There is an attached garage, huge basement and nice shed in back yard for all the extras!

This is really a house worth looking at-make an easy to view appointment anytime! Call Lynn Bezon today to see this listing or click here for more information.