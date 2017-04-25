Sponsored Post: Proposed Repeal Act could affect workers’ wages

Congressman Steve King, a republican from Iowa, has reintroduced the Davis-Bacon Repeal Act to Congress that could significantly affect workers’ wages.

The Davis-Bacon Act, passed by Congress in 1931, requires private contractors to pay workers the prevailing wage of their trade or occupation on all federally funded projects worth more than $2,000. Prevailing wages are determined by the Department of Labor and in most cases, the prevailing wage matches the union wage for that job type.

Like the five-day, 40-hour work week, this is an example of labor unions benefitting even nonunion workers. Without the Davis-Bacon Act, contractors would be able to pay their nonunion employees less than their union counterparts.

Dolce Panepinto knows how harmful this legislation would be to Western New York’s working families, and how important it is for workers to receive fair compensation. We stand ready and willing to fight for workers’ rights to guarantee they continue to get the wages they deserve. If you have any questions about this proposed repeal act and how it could affect you, or if you or a family member has been hurt on the job, please do not hesitate to call us at 716-852-1888.