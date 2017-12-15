Sponsored Post: Reliant Real Estate has your NEW HOME this holiday



5774 Shelt Road, Byron | $87,900. CLICK HERE FOR LISTING INFO.

Awesome country location for this affordable 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home! Whether you are downsizing or just starting out this home fits the bill-spacious open concept with large rooms makes this home feel large but super cozy. Located in the Elba School System this home is perfect for the people who want their piece of country. Surrounded by fields on a quiet road-definitely one to take a ride for!!

4243 West Avenue, Elba | $179,900. CLICK HERE FOR LISTING INFO.

Super opportunity to own this beautifully remodeled from top to bottom Country home!! Literally from the studs up this home has been done-electrical, drywall, furnace, central air, flooring, bathrooms, kitchen, windows and siding!! The layout is spacious and open with cathedral ceilings and the bedrooms are large with huge closets-the master bedroom suite is every girls dream! Master bedroom bath and laundry hookups all on main floor for no stairs convenience!! The location is on quiet country road within five minute drive of thruway and shopping. Home has public water as well-all the pluses of Country living with amenities!! Definitely one to check out-why build when you can buy this beautiful home at almost half the cost!!

32 Cary Avenue, Oakfield | $94,900. CLICK HERE FOR LISTING INFO.

Solid home in the heart of the village! This three bedroom home has a lot to offer either to someone starting out or a growing family. This home is super spacious with a very open floor plan downstairs and upstairs features plenty of closets and good size bedrooms. The kitchen is sunny and bright and has homey back breakfast nook out looking the fenced in back yard. There is an extra deep garage plenty big enough for a car and work space! The basement of the home with a little work could be great extra living space- it is already partially finished and has a wet bar! The home does have central air and a new 200 amp electrical service and the roof on home and garage is 7 years young. With very little elbow grease this home can be up and running for the New Year! Very easy to see!!