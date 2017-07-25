Sponsored Post: The Crossroads House Annual HUGE Garage Sale this weekend

Sasha, the Crossroads House dog, was test driving one of the peddle cars we will be selling at The Annual Crossroads House Garage Sale this weekend. This year features more than 6,000 square feet of covered tent and garage space loaded with merchandise.

We have furniture for every budget and taste. Housewares galore, collectibles, glassware, antiques, small appliances, brand new items and more. Items will be replenished throughout the sale so plan to come each day on School Street behind Ficarella's Pizzeria. We will have a preview day again this year on Wednesday July 26th from 9am to noon. There is a $10 admission for that day only and prices will be firm.

New this year will be expanded, later hours on Thursday and Friday where we will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday we will have special one price bag and box sales from 9 a.m. to noon.

As always, hot dogs and drinks will be available for purchase Thursday and Friday, courtesy of the First Baptist Church There are bargains and buys for everyone and 100 percent of the proceeds will help us continue to be a gift TO the community made possible BY the community. For more information on the sale, please click here to visit us online.