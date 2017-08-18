Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Fair would like to say thank you!



2017 Genesee County Fair Thank You’s | Thank you to the Generous Sponsors of the 2017 Genesee County Fair:

2-1-1 WNY - Help Me Grow Alpina Foods, Barniak Farms, Belhaven Kennels, Brad Vokes Trucking, B's Pet Grooming, Carolina Eastern Crocker, Carquest Genesee, Castilone Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Clark Patterson Lee, Cole Building Solutions, Corfu-Darien Veterinary Clinic, D & R Depot Restaurant, Inc., Dewey Produce, Inc., Dig Safely NY, Erie and Niagara Insurance Assocation, Genesee County Farm Bureau, Genesee Patrons Cooperative Insurance Company, Graham Corporation, I.D. Booth, Inc., Jackson Welding & Gas Products, Ken Barrett Chevy Cadillac, L & L Transmissions, Inc., Lamb Farms, Inc., Lee Shuknecht & Sons, Inc., Liberty Pumps, MacDuffie Sand & Gravel, Maple Moon Farms, LLC McKenzie Farms, LLC Perry Veterinary Clinic, P.L., L.C., Pumpkin Hill Veterinary Clini, PW Minor, Reyncrest Farms, Roblee Plumbing, LLC Rose Garden Bowl, Inc., SJ Starowicz Farms, LLC, Sloat Tire Shop, State Street Animal Hospital, Stella Collision Service, Inc., Student Transportation of America, Superior Plus Energy, Terry Hills Golf Course Restaurant & Banquet Facility, Timberline Lake Park, Inc., Tompkins Bank of Castile, Torrey Farms, Toyota of Batavia, Tracey Road Equipment, Triple-O Mechanical, Inc., Turnbull Heating & Air Conditioning, United Memorial Medical Center, Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Inc,. Vinyl Sticks,Western NY Concrete, William Kent, Inc., Will's Carpet One, Windy Acres Farm.

Thank You to Those who Donated Time/Material/Equipment to Help Make the Fair a Success:

Adams Welding and Fabrication, Alexander Equipment, Batavia Legal Printing, Batavia Police Department, Batavia Restaurant Supply, Bethany FD, Caledonia Diesel, Cedar Street Sales & Rental, Coco Landscaping, Cold Springs Construction, Cowgirl Couture, Dan Duyssen Farm, Dave & Brenda Dermody, Deb's Bakery, Empire Tractor, Genesee Co. Ag. Society Mounted Patrol, Genesee Co. CCE – Master Gardeners, Genesee Co. Photo Club, Genesee County Sheriff's Department, Genesee Speedway, Genesee Valley Penny Saver,George & Swede, Godwin a Xylem brand - Batavia, Greg Post - General Contracting, Gui's Lumber, Harrington Produce, Hazlet Services, Home Depot – Batavia, J&H Weber Services, James Foss & Family, Java Farm Supply, Jeff Condidorio – Bread Delivery, J L Kingdon Mechanical, Joe's Pro Shop, Jim & Pam Johnson & Family, L.D. Stevens Golf Carts, Land Pro, Lor Rob Farms, M&J Anderson Concessions, Milton Cat - Batavia, Monroe Tractor, Paul Figlow Productions, Paul Hirsch, Photography by Susan Meier, Posy Power Peddler, Pudgie's Lawn & Garden, Scofield Rolloff Service, Scott Adams Trucking, Smitty’s Amish Sheds, Solid Gold Productions, Southern Tier Fire Extinguishers, Stafford FD, Sterling Tent & Awnings, Summer Kick Off Classic Horse Show Volunteers, The Batavia Daily News, The Batavian, The Original Red Osier Landmark Resturant, The Rope Guys, The Swartz Family, Todd & Amanda Hofheins, Town of Batavia FD, Town of Oakfield, Tractor Supply, Valu Home Center, Walmart - Brockport, WBTA, WCJW, Wright Beverage Distributing, WYRK.

On behalf of the Genesee County Agricultural Society we would like to thank our wonderful volunteers and the community for supporting the 2017 Genesee County Fair!

*We apologize for anyone we may have missed*