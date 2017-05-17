Sponsored Post: The rights of injured workers threatened



Rights of injured workers threatened workers’ compensation and the rights of injured workers has become a hot topic in today’s news. Recently, an Alabama judge has found portions of their state’s Workers’ Compensation Act to be unconstitutional. The judge ruled that the monetary cap for injured workers violates the due process of the law.

Similarly, here in New York State new workers’ compensation laws have been passed that threaten the rights of injured workers. These laws will not only decrease benefits, but also make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

Our workers' compensation team at Dolce Panepinto is always fighting for injured workers' rights and are here to help. We will continue to keep you updated as changes continue to the workers' compensation system.