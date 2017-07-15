Sponsored Post: This adorable Cape Cod is a must see! Call Nancy Crocker today

So adorable-spacious Cape Cod in town of Batavia. Three bedroom, one and a half bath, first floor master bedroom and bath, large living room with fireplace, country kitchen, dining room overlooks private back yard-detached 2 car garage. Beautiful three season room-patio. New siding, windows and roof in last 2 years, new bathroom, built in fire-pit, spacious throughout. Remarkable condition-first floor laundry. Truly a must see! Public water and sewer. Workshop in basement is everyone's dream! Call Nancy Crocker today to see this one-of-a-kind listing, or click here for more information.