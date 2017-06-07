Sponsored Post: This NEW listing is a must see -- call Lynn Bezon today



Charming Batavia Classic tucked away on quiet street in great City location!

This elegant home boasts amazing space with over 3,000 square feet, which does not include finished walk out basement, but still manages to convey a very homey and comforting space. First floor has everything you need with double living rooms and formal dining area to eat in kitchen, first-floor laundry, small den and the most serene enclosed porch area overlooking an amazing private back yard!

Upstairs has five bedrooms if needed with two full baths and access to fenced walkout upper porch for bird's eye views! The home has been maintained well and has new tear off roof with transferable warranty! There is much to see here with amazing opportunities for those who love decorating! Schedule your showing today!!