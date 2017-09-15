Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

September 15, 2017 - 12:00pm

Sponsored Post: Walk to End Alzheimer's is Sept. 23, join now

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Walk to End Alzheimer's, Registration. Batavia.

Walk to End Alzheimers (Batavia Walk) REGISTER TODAY!
WHEN:  Saturday, Sept. 23
TIME:  9 a.m. Registration. Walk starts at 10 a.m. Coffee & donuts courtesy of Tim Horton's; Basket Raffle/50-50/hot dogs and drink courtesy of Premier Genesee.
WHERE: Premiere Genesee Rehabiliation and Nursing Center, 278 Bank St., Batavia (formerly Genesee County Nursing Home)
REASON: HOPE to find a cure for Alzheimers! HOPE to finally have the "first survivor"!
NEEDS: Baskets gratefully accepted: Please bring basket donations  by 9/18 to Premier Genesee
NEW THIS YEAR: Avoid registration lines on day of the walk. Preregister at Premier Genesee on Sept. 19 from 3 - 7 p.m.
Click here to register now.

Calendar

September 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button