Sponsored Post: Walk to End Alzheimer's is Sept. 23, join now

Walk to End Alzheimers (Batavia Walk) REGISTER TODAY!

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 23

TIME: 9 a.m. Registration. Walk starts at 10 a.m. Coffee & donuts courtesy of Tim Horton's; Basket Raffle/50-50/hot dogs and drink courtesy of Premier Genesee.

WHERE: Premiere Genesee Rehabiliation and Nursing Center, 278 Bank St., Batavia (formerly Genesee County Nursing Home)

REASON: HOPE to find a cure for Alzheimers! HOPE to finally have the "first survivor"!

NEEDS: Baskets gratefully accepted: Please bring basket donations by 9/18 to Premier Genesee

NEW THIS YEAR: Avoid registration lines on day of the walk. Preregister at Premier Genesee on Sept. 19 from 3 - 7 p.m.

Click here to register now.