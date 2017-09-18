Online News. Community Views.

September 18, 2017 - 12:00pm

Sponsored Post: Walk to End Alzheimer's is Sept. 23, join now

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Walk to End Alzheimer's, Registration. Batavia..


Walk to End Alzheimer's (Batavia Walk) REGISTER TODAY!
WHEN:  Saturday Sept. 23
TIME:  9 a.m. Registration. Walk starts at 10. Coffee and donuts courtesy of Tim Hortons, basket raffle, 50-50, hot dogs and drinks courtesy of Premier Genesee.
WHERE: Premiere Genesee Rehabiliation and Nursing Center, 278 Bank St., Batavia (formerly Genesee County Nursing Home)
REASON: HOPE to find a cure for Alzheimer's! HOPE to finally have the "first survivor"!
NEEDS: Baskets gratefully accepted: Please bring basket donations by 9/18 to Premier Genesee.
NEW THIS YEAR: Avoid registration lines on day of the walk. Preregister at Premier Genesee from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sept.
Click here to register now.

