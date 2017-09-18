Sponsored Post: Walk to End Alzheimer's is Sept. 23, join now



Walk to End Alzheimer's (Batavia Walk) REGISTER TODAY!

WHEN: Saturday Sept. 23

TIME: 9 a.m. Registration. Walk starts at 10. Coffee and donuts courtesy of Tim Hortons, basket raffle, 50-50, hot dogs and drinks courtesy of Premier Genesee.

WHERE: Premiere Genesee Rehabiliation and Nursing Center, 278 Bank St., Batavia (formerly Genesee County Nursing Home)

REASON: HOPE to find a cure for Alzheimer's! HOPE to finally have the "first survivor"!

NEEDS: Baskets gratefully accepted: Please bring basket donations by 9/18 to Premier Genesee.

NEW THIS YEAR: Avoid registration lines on day of the walk. Preregister at Premier Genesee from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sept.

Click here to register now.