June 1, 2017 - 5:18pm
Aflac office in Batavia opens today
Myra Schroeder, an independent agent representing Aflac, opened an office today at 56 Harvester Ave. in Batavia. She's on the second floor of Harvester Center (suite #1-221).
Schroeder said she works with companies as well as individuals to bridge the gap in insurance and alleviate some of the struggles with the resources for benefit administration.
Schroeder lives in Oakfield and says she excited to be able to partner with local businesses.
Contact her at (877) 895-8423, ext. 74.
About Aflac
About Aflac
