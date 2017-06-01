Online News. Community Views.

June 1, 2017 - 5:18pm

Aflac office in Batavia opens today

posted by Maria Pericozzi in batavia, news, aflac, business.
Myra Schroeder, an independent agent representing Aflac, opened an office today at 56 Harvester Ave. in Batavia. She's on the second floor of Harvester Center (suite #1-221).
 
Schroeder said she works with companies as well as individuals to bridge the gap in insurance and alleviate some of the struggles with the resources for benefit administration.
 
Schroeder lives in Oakfield and says she excited to be able to partner with local businesses.
 
Contact her at (877) 895-8423, ext. 74.
 
About Aflac
 
Aflac is a Fortune 500 company, providing financial protection to more than 50 million people worldwide. When a policyholder or insured gets sick or hurt, Aflac pays cash benefits fairly, promptly and directly to the insured. For nearly six decades, Aflac voluntary insurance policies have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stres
 
