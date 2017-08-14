Former UMMC employee sentenced after pleading guilty to grand theft

Kim Diamond was sentenced to four months of intermittent jail time with five years of probation Monday after she pled guilty to grand theft in the third degree in May.

The former United Memorial Medical Center employee admitted to stealing items valued at $170,000 from UMMC and selling them on Ebay. Diamond agreed to pay $30,000 in restitution. According to her attorney, Randolph Meyer, she is receiving mental health treatment and has never been convicted of any crimes.

Meyer said the equipment she took was in areas where they were no longer using it.

“It took them four or five years to notice anything was missing,” Meyer said. “Obviously, their inventory control system lacks a little.”

Lawrence Freeman, the district attorney, said Diamond thought she felt entitled because they were items the hospital was planning to throw out.

“I can assure the court, after extensive meetings with a number of representatives from the hospital, that is certainly not their position,” Freeman said.

She is also accused of possessing equipment from another hospital she worked at in Monroe County, with likewise claims that the items were being thrown out, Freeman said.

“I assume that this court’s sentence will have some impact on what is done there,” Freeman said.

Freeman said it was his recommendation that Diamond should receive straight jail time, but Judge Charles Zambito sentenced her to intermittent jail time.

He said he saw no reason to sentence her to straight jail, and noted Diamond has a young daughter.

“I’m very sorry for what I did do,” Diamond said. “I did do some things wrong and I apologize. I am mortified at myself. I can’t forgive myself.”

For prior coverage, click here.