May 25, 2017 - 8:37am

Pavilion Day to be held on June 24

posted by Maria Pericozzi in Pavilion, news, Pavilion Days.

The fifth annual Pavilion Day will be held starting at 10 a.m. on June 24 at the Henry B. Wright Park, featuring live music, vendors and a magician.

Cindy Starr, the town clerk, brought Pavilion Day back in 2013. Before then, it had been more than 20 years since it was last held.

This year, the Pavilion High School Band will play at 10 a.m. with Mike Seege, a magician from Cheektowaga, performing at 11:30.

Starr said she is looking for bakers for a dessert contest. If anyone is interested, contact her at 584-3850.

