Pavilion Day to be held on June 24



The fifth annual Pavilion Day will be held starting at 10 a.m. on June 24 at the Henry B. Wright Park, featuring live music, vendors and a magician.

Cindy Starr, the town clerk, brought Pavilion Day back in 2013. Before then, it had been more than 20 years since it was last held.

This year, the Pavilion High School Band will play at 10 a.m. with Mike Seege, a magician from Cheektowaga, performing at 11:30.