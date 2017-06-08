Online News. Community Views.

June 8, 2017 - 8:47am

Students from Oakfield-Alabama Middle-High School design, cut, layout, weld gate racks

posted by Maria Pericozzi in news, Oakfield, Alabama, oakfield-alabama.

Under the direction of technology teacher and welding instructor Brian Cray, students from Oakfield-Alabama Middlle-High School designed, cut, laid out and welded gate racks for the Genesee County Agricultural Society and Genesee County 4-H Sheep Club. 

Tim Adams, owner and operator of Adams Welding and Fabrication in Stafford, donated the materials for the projects. Students practiced welding for 18 weeks to sharpen their skills before creating six racks, each being 4 feet long, 4 feet wide and 3 feet high. 

