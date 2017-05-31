West Main Wine & Spirits gets new, interactive app to browse selection, get drink recipes, and more

Customers who shop at West Main Wine & Spirits on 341 W. Main St. in Batavia will have the opportunity to shop with an app, thanks to a company called More On Tap.

More On Tap is a company based out of Massachusetts with an interactive application for liquor stores and their customers. Their application can be viewed on a store kiosk, computer, tablet, mobile phone and the store’s website.

Chris Blossom, the owner (pictured), said he was contacted by Robert Pais, from More On Tap, with the idea of using a mobile app for West Main Wine & Spirits.

“When we first got coordinated with them, we were the third store in New York State to [have an app],” Blossom said.

Through the app, users can browse products, view drink recipes, food and wine pairings, current specials and staff picks. If the user is in the store, items can also be scanned to view product information.

Originally, there was going to be a kiosk put in the store, but Blossom liked the mobile app instead.

“More people are tech-savvy now,” Blossom said. “A lot of people are on their (smart) phones.”

Customers can sign up on the email club and Blossom will send special promotions through the app every few weeks.

“Before you come to the store, you can look up the wine you want,” Blossom said. “If you’re drinking a liquor and you want to make a drink, you can look up everything before you get to the store.”

Blossom said a challenged he faced was not having all of the New York State wines on the app.

“The biggest thing was trying to get our inventory coordinated,” Blossom said. “As far as the liquor and spirits, it’s the same mainly everywhere.”

The app is compatible with all smart phones. If customers don’t want to download the app, Blossom said there will be an iPad in the store to join the email club.

Through the app, customers can also directly email Blossom if there is a wine that is not in stock or if they have questions.

“I wanted something where people can figure out what they want before they get here,” Blossom said. “People are busy in life.”