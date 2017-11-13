23-member DRI Local Planning Committee off and running on Tuesday afternoon

The road to craft projects in connection with the Downtown Revitalization Initiative – a “fast track” that leads to the governor’s office in Albany, according to City Manager Jason Molino -- begins in earnest at 4 p.m. Tuesday when a 23-member Local Planning Committee convenes in the Council Board Room at City Hall.

A “who’s who” of City and Genesee County officials along with civic leaders, business owners and agency executives, comprises the LPC, which has the task of appropriating the $10 million that was awarded to the City of Batavia.

Members of the committee are as follows:

-- Eugene Jankowski, City Council president;

-- Steve Hyde, Genesee County Economic Development Center president;

-- Maria Figurele, executive director, CDC of Rochester;

-- Dr. James Sonner, Genesee Community College president;

-- Pier Cipollone, Batavia Development Corporation president;

-- Craig Yunker, managing member, CY Farms LLC;

-- Tammy Hathaway, president, Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council;

-- Patrick Burk, Batavia City School Board president;

-- Erik Fix, United Way of Genesee County executive director;

-- Marianne Clattenburg, Genesee County legislator;

-- Tom Turnbull, Genesee County Chamber of Commerce president;

-- John McKenna, president and CEO, Tompkins Bank of Castile;

-- Susie Ott, Commercial Insurance Team Leader, Lawley Insurance;

-- Julia Garver, Genesee YMCA director;

-- John Riter, resident director, Merrill Lynch;

-- Peter Casey, attorney, Del Plato Casey Law Firm;

-- Matt Gray, Eli Fish Brewing Company restaurant entrepreneur;

-- Nathan Varlan, executive director, Batavia Housing Authority;

-- Paul Battaglia, GCEDC chair;

-- Mary Valle, owner, Valle Jewelers;

-- Rev. Marty Macdonald, City Church;

-- John Bookmiller, owner, Java Farm Supply;

-- Dan Ireland, president, United Memorial Medical Center.

The program is administered by the New York State Department of State in coordination with the New York State Division of Homes and Community Renewal.

The meeting is open to public and persons attending will have an opportunity to speak at the end of the meeting.

Recommendations are expected to be send to Albany by February 2018.