Bardol posts 834, Emler 759 set at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen; 298 for Jackie Jurinich in Medina

Chris Bardol of Brockport kept the hot hand for a second week as he registered an 834 series last Tuesday in the G&W Vending League at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen.

Bardol topped the list of area high scores with games of 288-257-289. Last week, he posted a 776 series in the league.

Dave Emler of Rochester popped a big 278 game en route to a 759 series.

At Medina Lanes this morning, Jackie Jurinich came oh so close to perfection as she rolled a 298 game in the Sunday Roll-Offs League. The right-hander came a bit high on the final ball, leaving the 6-10.

