Batavia Town Board meeting focuses on Comprehensive Master Plan update

The Batavia Town Board has called a special meeting for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (March 29) to vote on a resolution to schedule a public hearing on the final draft of the municipality's Comprehensive Plan update.

If approved, as expected, the resolution sets the public hearing for 7 p.m. at the Town Hall on West Main Street Road. The board's monthly meeting also is scheduled for that date.

Updating the Comprehensive Plan is a major priority for the Town, which last revised the document about seven years ago. The plan governs decisions on zoning, capital improvements and budgeting, addressing key issues such as land use, natural resources, agriculture and farmland, parks and recreation, housing, economic development, transportation and government services.

Town Supervisor Gregory Post previously stated that the plan update puts the Town in prime position for growth.

The Town has held several public information sessions to explain changes to the Comprehensive Plan as well as details about the Smart Genesee/Green Genesee initiative -- a grant-funded scientific approach that connects the natural environment and business growth.