Batavian Cody Mulcahy joins City Police Department

Calling it his “dream job,” Batavia native Cody Mulcahy began his career Monday night as a Batavia City Police officer.

The 2010 Batavia High School graduate was sworn in as the department’s newest recruit at last night’s City Council meeting.

Mulcahy, 25, will be attending the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy at Niagara University over the next several months before embarking upon four months of field training. After that, he will join the Batavia force on road patrols.

“This really is my dream job,” Mulcahy said. “I live in the City of Batavia and it gives me an opportunity to be a positive role model.”

The son of Tim and Pam Mulcahy, he studied at Genesee Community College and Brockport State College, obtaining a degree in Criminal Justice.

Mulcahy is the third resident of Batavia to be enlisted for duty in his hometown in recent months, joining Matthew Dispenza and Ryan Shea.

In other action last night:

-- Council passed a pair of resolutions to accept grants for the police department.

The first is an $11,374 grant from the New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee to fund overtime patrols over the next 12 months designed to increase seat belt usage and reduce dangerous driving behaviors.

“The grant period is Oct. 1, 2017 through Sept. 30, 2018, during which we will set up checkpoints, singular patrols and dedicated patrols – such as Main Street pedestrian safety,” Batavia Police Chief Shawn Heubusch said.

The second grant is for $10,000 from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services to offset the purchase of body cameras.

“This was a surprise,” Heubusch said, noting that around $27,000 was spent per last year’s budget on body cameras for officers.

-- Councilman Paul Viele commented on renovations being made at Falleti Ice Arena on Evans Street.

“I would like to thank (DPW Director) Matt (Worth) and (City Manager) Jason (Molino) for the improvements at the rink,” said Viele, who brought several issues to light earlier this year.

Viele ran the meeting in place of President Eugene Jankowski, who, along with Councilman Al McGinnis, was absent.

-- Molino reported that he continues to wait for word about the city’s attempt to receive a $10 million state downtown revitalization grant for the Finger Lakes Region.

Communities in seven of the state’s 10 regions have yet to hear of the results, Molino said. Batavia submitted its proposal about three months ago.

-- Council approved a liquor license for Batavia Brewing Company, LLC, which will be opening on Main Street in the near future, and plans for the Alzheimer’s Association WNY Chapter Walk on Sept. 23 and the John Kennedy Intermediate School Color Run on Oct. 21.

At top, Cody Mulcahy is sworn in as a Batavia City Police officer by Deputy Clerk Aimslee Cassidy. Photo by Mike Pettinella.