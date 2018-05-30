BHS students inducted into National Art Honor Society; Keenan named 'artist of the year'

National Art Honor Society: Inductees into the Batavia High School National Art Honor Society pose with teacher Mandi Antonucci. Front from left, Juliana Branche, Dominic Grazioplene, instructor Mandi Antonucci, Jenae Colkey, Jaden Torcello; back, Aubrey Towner, Grace Rudolph, Brianna Bromley, Will Palmer, Anand Patel, Evan Bellavia, John Bruggman. Also inducted were Mollie Harding, Megan Ladd and Shelby Weis.

Fourteen Batavia High School students who have excelled academically and creatively were inducted into the National Art Honor Society tonight in a ceremony at the BHS Auditorium.

Teachers Mandi Antonucci and Nicole Tamfer recognized the new NAHS members before announcing the selection of senior Madeline Keenan as the "Outstanding Artist of the Year" for her quality of work, enthusiasm and dedication to her craft.

The inductees (see photo above) join the previous honor society members Keenan, treasurer; Kiara Cherry, president; Isabel Gentry, vice president; Chloe Rapone, secretary; Stephanie Hoy, public relations; Sophia Alkouri-Stuart, Sophia Dinehart and Alex Christensen.

Excellence in Art Awards were presented to Gentry, Grace Rudolph and Juliana Branche, printmaking; Rapone, Cherry, Dinehart and Tao Iburi-Bethel, photography; Rhorri Fix and Dominic Grazioplene, painting; Aubrey Towner, Ella Frank-Doyle, Charissa Waldmiller and Christensen, drawing; and Will Palmer, John Bruggman, Anand Patel and Brianna Bromley, portfolio.

After the award presentations, parents and friends were treated to videos of a dozen AP studio artists’ works.

Outstanding Artist: A sample of the works of Madeline Keenan, earning her "Outstanding Artist of the Year" honors. Photos by Mike Pettinella.