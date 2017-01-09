City of Batavia leaders promoting '$100 Million, I'm All In!' budget theme on social media

City of Batavia officials, In preparation for tonight's budget presentation during the City Council meeting at the City Centre Council Chambers, have created a Facebook page and both the City Manager and Assistant Manager have Twitter Accounts through which they are teasing this year’s budget mantra, “$100 Million, I’m All In!”

The goal, according to Assistant Manager Gretchen DiFante, is to engage in a great deal of conversation around the 2017/18 budget.

"In addition, we will broadcast the budget presentation through Facebook Live during the meeting," she said.

The links are listed here:

Facebook

Twitter link for City Manager Jason Molino: @BATCityManager

Twitter link for Assistant City Manager DiFante: @BATassistantCM