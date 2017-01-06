City Republicans note experience in backing Bialkowski for Councilperson-at-Large seat

Press Release:

The City of Batavia Republican Committee on Thursday endorsed former City Councilman Robert Bialkowski to fill the City Councilperson-at-Large vacancy created by the recent resignation of Brooks Hawley when he moved into the Town of Batavia.

“We had three excellent candidates,” Chairman David Saleh said. “After they each presented their positions and qualifications to the Committee and after a lively debate, and several ballots, Bob was selected based on his experience and prior service.

The Committee is excited to recommend Bob to City Council and wishes to thank all three candidates for their willingness to serve the residents of our community.”

The other two candidates were Former City Councilman William Cox and Notre Dame High School Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Michael Rapone.

Bialkowski is the owner of Great Lakes Aviation, is a retired Army helicopter pilot and continues to serve as a Coast Guard auxiliary pilot.

He has also served for many years on the City Republican Committee.

The next City Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at City Centre Council Chambers.